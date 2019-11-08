Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A two-month investigation into drug sales out of a home led to the arrest of a Lower Township woman, authorities said Friday.

Jennifer R. Pagano, 48, was arrested following a search of her home in the 600 block of Seagrove Avenue by the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team, county Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a news release.

Authorities seized suspected heroin and methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia. 

Pagano was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a summons with a future court date. 

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Staff Writer

Joined the Press in November 2016. Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments