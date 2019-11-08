CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A two-month investigation into drug sales out of a home led to the arrest of a Lower Township woman, authorities said Friday.
Jennifer R. Pagano, 48, was arrested following a search of her home in the 600 block of Seagrove Avenue by the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team, county Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a news release.
Authorities seized suspected heroin and methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia.
Pagano was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a summons with a future court date.
