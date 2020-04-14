CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Lower Township police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old township woman, authorities said Tuesday.
On Thursday, Caroline Warsinski was reported missing to the township Police Department, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said in a news release.
On Sunday, police received a call from a passerby saying he had found the body of a woman in the marsh of Sunset Lake, Sutherland said. Members of the State Police Marine Bureau, the township Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office responded and removed the body.
On Monday, the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy, and the woman was identified as Warsinski, Sutherland said.
The autopsy results are pending, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Sutherland said. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding Warsinski can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or Lower Township police at 609-886-1619. Information also can be reported anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s tip line at cmcsheriff.net or through Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.
