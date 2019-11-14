Cape May County Prosecutor

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Authorities arrested a South Seaville man Tuesday after a search of his home turned up more than 30 pounds of marijuana and other contraband.

Members of the State Police TEAMS tactical response unit searched a home in the 100 block of Corson Tavern Road following an investigation by the prosecutor's Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said in a news release. 

Inside the home, authorities seized more than 30 pounds of marijuana, marijuana edibles, extracted cannabis oils and paraphernalia used for drug distribution, along with a loaded 9mm handgun and $43,656 in cash, Sutherland said. 

Ernest P. McCarraher Jr., 25, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during a drug distribution offense, endangering the welfare of a child, money laundering, possession of more than 50 grams of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia. 

McCarraher was taken to the Cape May County jail.

A 21-year-old woman and an 8-year-old child were also in the home at the time of the search, Sutherland said. The woman was not charged.

