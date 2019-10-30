PLEASANTVILLE — Avanzar, formerly the Women’s Center of Atlantic County, celebrated the grand opening of its new location Tuesday in Pleasantville with a ribbon cutting and open house.
For those involved with the nonprofit, the event was a formality to celebrate the completion of renovations. Avanzar has been at the new location since February.
Fran Wise, director of development for Avanzar, said the organization was waiting until the space was complete to host the open house. The event came just in time for Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.
Avanzar was previously located in the Cornerstone building on New Road in Linwood and due to space limitations had to have some offices spread out over multiple floors.
“We wanted a location where we would have everything in one place other than our emergency shelter, which is in a non-disclosed location,” Wise said. “This is a good location, it's right on Main Street in Pleasantville and we're able to house many programs in one space.”
Avanzar’s new location is in the Heritage Square complex at 927 N. Main St.
