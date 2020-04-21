Ocean County prosecutor's office
TOMS RIVER — A Barnegat Township man was charged Tuesday with aggravated manslaughter and strict liability vehicular homicide in the death of a Little Egg Harbor Township man, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jeydon Lowe, 24, also was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and speeding, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a news release.

About 5:30 p.m. March 25, Stafford Township police responded to a single vehicle crash on Stafford Avenue near Hilliard Boulevard, Billhimer said.

An investigation determined a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt operated by Lowe was traveling east on Stafford Avenue at a high rate of speed, Billhimer said.

Lowe lost control of the vehicle as he was attempting to navigate a right turn and crashed into a tree, Billhimer said.

A passenger in the front seat of the vehicle, Robert Parlin, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, Billhimer said.

Lowe sustained minor injuries and was taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center, Billhimer said.

A search warrant was obtained for Lowe's blood; laboratory results from the blood draw indicated Lowe had a blood alcohol concentration of nearly 0.12%, Billhimer said. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Lowe surrendered Tuesday to detectives of the prosecutor’s vehicular homicide unit and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office in the presence of his attorney, Billhimer said. Lowe is being held in the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing.

