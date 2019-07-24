TOMS RIVER — A Barnegat Township man was indicted along with two other Ocean County residents in a heroin-and-fentanyl death, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.
Curtis M. Geathers, 33, was charged with strict liability drug-induced death, distribution of heroin in an amount less than one-half ounce, possession with intent to distribute heroin in an amount less than one-half ounce, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in an amount less than one ounce and possession of methamphetamine, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
An Ocean County grand jury indicted Geathers on Tuesday, Billhimer said.
The Prosecutor's Office did not release the name, age, sex or residence of the victim, or where the victim was found.
Michael M. Tiedemann, 45, of Toms River, and Tiffany R. Coger, 35, of Seaside Heights, also were charged with strict liability drug-induced death, Billhimer said.
Though not alleged to be criminally responsible in the victim's death, a fourth suspect, Darnell D. Williams, 36, of Jackson Township, was charged with possession of cocaine, distribution of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, Billhimer said.
An investigation into drug activity in northern Ocean County resulted in the arrests of five…
Geathers distributed wax folds containing heroin and fentanyl to Coger and Tiedemann between the dates of Jan. 5 and 9, Billhimer said. On Jan. 9, Tiedemann distributed the wax folds he had bought from Geathers to the victim, Billhimer said.
On the morning of Jan. 10, the victim's family discovered the victim unresponsive and contacted police, Billhimer said. The victim was pronounced dead Jan. 12, he said.
The victim was determined to have died as a result of ingesting heroin and fentanyl, Billhimer said.
Geathers and Williams are in the Ocean County jail, Billhimer said.
An indictment warrant has been issued for the arrests of Tiedemann and Coger, Billhimer said.
