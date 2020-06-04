STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Police and township Animal Control are monitoring a black bear that was spotted twice Thursday.
About 10:30 a.m., police received a report of a black bear near the Manahawkin Regal Cinema on Route 72, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Officers, Animal Control and the state Division of Fish and Wildlife responded.
Authorities found the bear “resting in a tree between the Regal Movie Theatre and McDonald’s,” police said.
After a time, the bear climbed down and headed west into a wooded area, police said, appearing to head back in the direction of the Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area.
The township was alerted later on to an additional sighting of the bear in the Cedar Run area, police said.
Police asked residents to stay away from the bear if they see it and to report sightings to the department at 609-597-8581.
