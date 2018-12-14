A Camden County man has pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted murder for allegedly firing a handgun at a motorist during an incident May 2 in Buena, court records show.

Luis Figueroa, 29, of Blackwood, appeared at a post-indictment arraignment Wednesday, court records show. His next court date is scheduled to be Jan. 22 before Judge Benjamin Podolnick.

According to state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, a grand jury in November voted to indict Figueroa on attempted murder and the following counts:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Unlawful possession of a handgun
  • Possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose
  • Possession of a weapon while committing a narcotics offense
  • Receiving stolen property
  • Possession of narcotics with intent to distribute
  • Possession of narcotics
  • Resisting arrest

Later during the same incident, State Police Trooper Scott Montgomery fired his service weapon at Figueroa after Figueroa allegedly pointed a gun at him, Grewal said.

Nobody was injured in the shootings. A separate state grand jury found the trooper was justified in his actions against Figueroa, Grewal said.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Staff Writer

Twenty years as a staff writer in the features department, specializing in entertainment and the arts at The Press of Atlantic City.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments