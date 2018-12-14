A Camden County man has pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted murder for allegedly firing a handgun at a motorist during an incident May 2 in Buena, court records show.
Luis Figueroa, 29, of Blackwood, appeared at a post-indictment arraignment Wednesday, court records show. His next court date is scheduled to be Jan. 22 before Judge Benjamin Podolnick.
According to state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, a grand jury in November voted to indict Figueroa on attempted murder and the following counts:
- Aggravated assault
- Unlawful possession of a handgun
- Possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose
- Possession of a weapon while committing a narcotics offense
- Receiving stolen property
- Possession of narcotics with intent to distribute
- Possession of narcotics
- Resisting arrest
The state Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday identified the Cape May County Prosecutor’s…
Later during the same incident, State Police Trooper Scott Montgomery fired his service weapon at Figueroa after Figueroa allegedly pointed a gun at him, Grewal said.
Nobody was injured in the shootings. A separate state grand jury found the trooper was justified in his actions against Figueroa, Grewal said.
