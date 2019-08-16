WILDWOOD — A city man was arrested Friday after an 11-year-old boy was bitten in the face by a dog, police said.
About 6:30 a.m., police arrived on the beach near Rio Grande Avenue for the report of a dog bite, police said.
Officers and medical personnel found the victim, who was suffering from extensive injuries after the dog bit him, police said. The boy and his family were visiting the city from Bridgewater Township, Somerset County. He was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center initially before being airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
During the investigation, it was learned the dog and its handler were walking on the beach when they approached the victim and his family.
After requesting permission to pet the dog — a pit-bull type breed, according to police — the victim approached the animal, at which time, the dog leaped forward and bit the child in the face, police said. As family members realized the severity of the injury and called 911, the handler fled the area with his dog, police said.
The man was later identified as John Kalin, 28, police said.
Surveillance video from multiple sources and tips provided by the public via social media led to the identification of Kalin, who turned himself in with his attorney, police said.
Kalin was charged with violation of a law intended to protect public health and safety as well as local-ordinance violations pertaining to having his dog on the beach, police said. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.
