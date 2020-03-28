ATLANTIC CITY — Three boys were arrested Friday in the March 15 shooting of a man at Baltic and South Carolina avenues, police said Saturday.
At 11:57 a.m., officers Kevin Perez and Christian Ivanov reported to the 500 block of North Tennessee Avenue for the report of a male waving a gun around.
En route, the officers were passed by a boy wanted in the earlier shooting that also fit the description of the male waving the gun, police said in a news release. The officers attempted to make a motor vehicle stop, but the juvenile sped away.
They pursued him to the 1500 block of Magellan Avenue, where he exited the vehicle and ran, police said. Ivanov gave chase and watched the juvenile throw a fanny pack to the ground. Officer Valmir Loga recovered the bag, which contained a loaded gun, police said. Ivanov took the boy into custody.
Perez took the vehicle's passenger, Jermaine Daniels, into custody. The vehicle had been reported stolen, police said.
Meanwhile, a crowd formed, and Officers Loga and Jefferey Hannon saw another wanted juvenile. With Sgt. James Herbert's assistance, they pursued the second juvenile into an apartment building where he attempted to flee and hide. They arrested him after a short struggle in his residence.
At 3:59 p.m., Officer Aaron Jones arrested the third wanted juvenile at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Adriatic Avenue. Both the latter two suspects were in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Daniels, 22, of Atlantic City, was charged with joyriding and released on a summons.
Juvenile No. 1 , a 17-year-old Atlantic City boy, was charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault, conspiracy, eluding, obstruction of justice and receiving stolen property.
Juvenile No. 2, also a 17-year-old Atlantic City boy, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy, aggravated assault on a police officer, throwing bodily fluids on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Juvenile No. 3, a 15-year-old Atlantic City boy, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
All three juveniles were remanded to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.