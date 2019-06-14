ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for an unidentified juvenile who dropped a gun in a resort school gym Thursday night, causing it to fire.
An officer who was already at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Complex at 8:52 p.m. responded to a commotion caused by a crowd running out of the gym, police said in a statement.
A handgun was found on the floor, police said, adding no injuries were reported.
Detectives from the Street Crimes Unit are investigating and attempting to identify the juvenile, police said.
Anyone with information can call the department’s Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or anonymously text tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.
