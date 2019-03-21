NEWARK — An Absecon doctor’s medical license was permanently revoked after he was sentenced for his role in Atlantic County opioid ring, the state Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.
Alan Faustino, 50, who once treated celebrities such as Billy Idol, David Lee Roth, Paula Abdul and the Jonas Brothers, was sentenced to four years in state prison in July for second-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.
Faustino’s lawyer, Mark Roddy, did not immediately return a request for comment.
Faustino surrendered his medical license on March 8. It was temporarily suspended since his April 2015 arrest.
Prosecutors alleged Faustino helped poison residents by writing an estimated 690 prescriptions for OxyContin, putting 81,000 pills on the streets of Atlantic City. He would write and then sell prescriptions for $300 each to patients he never treated.
“This physician was abusing his medical license and acting like little more than a drug dealer,” Grewal said. “The permanent revocation of his license ensures that he’ll never be able to repeat his criminal conduct.”
Faustino is no longer allowed to manage, oversee, supervise, or influence “the practice of medicine or provision of healthcare activities in New Jersey and must divest himself of any current and future financial interest in or benefit derived from the practice of medicine,” according to the release.
At his sentencing, Faustino spoke about the disappointment of letting down his parents, who taught him to work hard, and about becoming addicted to pain medication after being diagnosed with diabetes and Crohn’s disease.
He was released from prison Jan. 30, according to the state Department of Corrections website.
