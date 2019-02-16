fatal shooting

About 11:40 p.m. Thursday, an unidentified 24-year-old Absecon man was found by police in Harrington, Delaware, at the bottom of a staircase in the 8700 block of Park Brown Road with a gunshot wound to his torso, according to Delaware State Police.

 Delaware State Police / Provided

HARRINGTON, Del. — A 24-year-old Absecon man was shot and killed in an apartment Thursday, Delaware State Police said.

About 11:40 p.m., the man, who was not identified, was found by city police at the bottom of a staircase in the 8700 block of Park Brown Road with a gunshot wound to his torso, according to a news release.

He was taken to Milford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect at this time, according to the release.

The State Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can call Sgt. Stephen Yeich at 302-739-2459, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or visit delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

Contact: 609-272-7241

Mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments