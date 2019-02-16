HARRINGTON, Del. — A 24-year-old Absecon man was shot and killed in an apartment Thursday, Delaware State Police said.
About 11:40 p.m., the man, who was not identified, was found by city police at the bottom of a staircase in the 8700 block of Park Brown Road with a gunshot wound to his torso, according to a news release.
He was taken to Milford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
There is no suspect at this time, according to the release.
The State Police Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can call Sgt. Stephen Yeich at 302-739-2459, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or visit delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.
