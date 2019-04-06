Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
MAYS LANDING — Seven men and one woman allegedly part of a drug distribution network were arrested Thursday after investigators seized suspected heroin, cocaine, guns and ammunition after executing six search warrants.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit executed the search warrants in Egg Harbor City and Mullica Township after a two-month investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
Officials seized two handguns, large-capacity handgun magazines and hollow-point ammunition, about 2,000 wax folds of suspected heroin, about six ounces of suspected cocaine and various items used to manufacture and package drugs, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Robert Strong, 27, of Egg Harbor City, was charged with leading a narcotics trafficking network, distribution of heroin, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of heroin and distribution of edible marijuana.
Kevin Moulden, 27, of Mullica, was charged with maintaining or operating a drug production facility, distribution of cocaine, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of cocaine, possession of hollow-point bullets and possession of an extended magazine.
Scott Dorn, 20, of Egg Harbor City, was charged with distribution of heroin within 500 feet of public housing, distribution of heroin, possession of cocaine, endangering the welfare of a child and conspiracy to distribute heroin.
Tashaun Pressley, 19, of Egg Harbor City, was charged with distribution of heroin, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of heroin, attempt to destroy evidence, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.
Anthony Hamilton, 33, of Mullica, was charged with distribution and possession of heroin.
Raekwon McKenney, 20, of Egg Harbor City, was charged with distribution and possession of heroin.
Theresa Strong, 39, of Egg Harbor City, was charged with possession of cocaine.
Barry Bethea, 45, of Egg Harbor City, was charged with distribution and possession of heroin.
Strong, Moulden, Dorn and Pressley are in the Atlantic County jail. Hamilton, McKenney, Strong and Bethea were released on summonses.
Agencies who assisted include the Atlantic County Regional SWAT Team, the Atlantic City SWAT Team, Cape May County SWAT Team, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, and police departments in Egg Harbor City, Mullica Township, Absecon, Pleasantville, Northfield, Hammonton, Somers Point, Atlantic City, Galloway Township and Linwood.
