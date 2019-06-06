MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man charged in a Jan. 1 murder was held for court Wednesday morning after consenting to pretrial detention.
Jamie Sewell, 53, who was arrested May 31, agreed to be held in the Atlantic County jail during a detention hearing in the death of Lamir King, Sewell's lawyer, Durann Neil, confirmed Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY — An Atlantic City man was arrested May 31 in the Jan. 1 murder of Lamir King,…
They did, however, reserve the right to argue against Sewell’s detention at a later date after they had time to review discovery in the case, which they had just received, Neil said.
“We were in no position to really argue either way,” Neil said. “We want to make sure we go over it all so when we do argue for it, it’ll be effective.”
The evidence in the case is “voluminous,” with five discs and many pages of paper discovery, Neil said.
King, 21, of Pleasantville, was shot and killed at 6:25 p.m. New Year’s Day in the 700 block of Ohio Avenue.
