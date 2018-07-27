MAYS LANDING — A 65-year-old Atlantic City man pleaded guilty Thursday in the homicide of another city man by hitting him in the head with a rock and putting his body in a trashcan in 2016, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced in a news release.
Thomas Green, who pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter, admitted he caused the death of Ricky Ward, 52, on Dec. 30, 2016, in the resort, according to the release.
The plea calls for a 20-year prison sentence. Green is subject to the No Early Release Act, which mandates a defendant serve 85 percent of the sentence, the prosecutor announced.
Green is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 5 before Judge Benjamin Podolnick in Atlantic County Superior Court.
The Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department investigated, and Assistant Prosecutor Allison Eiselen represents the state.
