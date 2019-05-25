ATLANTIC CITY — A city man and woman were shot Friday night, police said.
At 9:33 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue for reports of men shooting paintball guns, police said. When they arrived, they were told people were possibly shot with a firearm.
During the investigation, the man and woman, both 30, walked into AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with gunshot wounds, police said.
The names of the victims were not disclosed.
Anyone with information on the shootings can call police at 609-347-5788 or anonymously text tip411 (847411), beginning the text with ACPD.
— Molly Bilinski
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.