ATLANTIC CITY — A 31-year-old city man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning.
At about 3:51 a.m. police responded to Sovereign and Fairmount avenues for a ShotSpotter alert, where they found evidence of gunfire, according to a news release from the Atlantic City Police Department.
About one hour later, the man, who has not been identified, walked into Shore Medical Center in Somers Point with a gunshot wound, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, and led by the Violent Crimes Unit.
Anyone with information is asked to call the unit at 609-347-5788, or anonymously text tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.
This is the 10th shooting in the city so far this year, according to The Press of Atlantic City’s records.
