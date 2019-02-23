ATLANTIC CITY — A Newark man was arrested Friday morning after police found 520 bags of heroin, 25 grams of cocaine, marijuana and a digital scale in his car.
At 9:50 a.m., Officers Alberto Valles and Chris Dodson stopped a car at Arkansas and Pacific avenues after the car crossed over the centerline into oncoming traffic, police said in a news release.
The officers could smell marijuana inside the vehicle, according to the release, even though the driver, Marquis Mans, 38, had multiple air fresheners and dryer sheets in the car, which are commonly used to mask the odor of drugs.
Mans was arrested after he got out of the car, leaving a small bag of cocaine behind, police said. While searching the car, police found the heroin, cocaine, marijuana and the scale.
Mans is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, as well as several motor vehicle violations. He was released on a summons.
