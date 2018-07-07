Atlantic City police car
Buy Now

ATLANTIC CITY — A 29-year-old city man was arrested Friday morning after police executed a search warrant and found cocaine, heroin, marijuana and ammunition in his home, according to a news release from the Police Department.

At 9:24 a.m., members of the Special Investigations Section executed the warrant in Ambrose Moore’s home on Texas Court and found 50 grams of cocaine, 50 bags of heroin, a small amount of marijuana and ammunition, police said.

Moore is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), two counts each of possession with the intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, possession of a prohibited device and violation of parole, police said.

He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility, police said.

The month-long investigation was led by Detective Will Herrerias, police said.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7241
 
 
Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.