ATLANTIC CITY — A 29-year-old city man was arrested Friday morning after police executed a search warrant and found cocaine, heroin, marijuana and ammunition in his home, according to a news release from the Police Department.
At 9:24 a.m., members of the Special Investigations Section executed the warrant in Ambrose Moore’s home on Texas Court and found 50 grams of cocaine, 50 bags of heroin, a small amount of marijuana and ammunition, police said.
Moore is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), two counts each of possession with the intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, possession of a prohibited device and violation of parole, police said.
He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility, police said.
The month-long investigation was led by Detective Will Herrerias, police said.
