ATLANTIC CITY — The deputy chief of the resort’s police department is traveling to Spain this week to speak at a conference about risk-based policing, a strategy that officials say helped decrease crime in the city.
“We’re really happy with the results that we’ve achieved, and it’s pretty exciting to us to not only be recognized locally, but now internationally people are taking note,” Deputy Chief James Sarkos said.
ATLANTIC CITY — A bright yellow backhoe sat on top of five feet of rubble in the middle of K…
Sarkos is slated to speak on a panel Friday morning called “The Role of Law Enforcement Managing Risky Environments,” at the First International Conference on Crime Risk Analysis: Applying Risk Terrain Modeling Worldwide in Elche, Spain. Rutgers University’s Center on Public Safety, Crimina, a Spanish research center, and local police are holding the two-day event.
Crime has been dropping in the resort for over two decades. Violent crime decreased by nearly 30 percent and non-violent crime decreased by nearly 32 percent from 2017, according to the department’s 2018 year-end report. Officials attribute the drop, in part, to the use of Risk-Terrain Modeling, or RTM, a method that analyzes crime data to compute geographical risk factors for crime in a community.
Sarkos said RTM has been “very significant” to the reduction in crime, in addition to Project P.A.C.T., or protecting Atlantic City together, a camera-sharing program between city businesses and the police department, as well as their community policing efforts and anonymous tip service.
“To me, we’re really just proud that RTM is being recognized all over the world and we strongly believe in the RTM approach of focusing on places and not people, and with regards to community policing, that’s the way to go,” Sarkos said.
ATLANTIC CITY — “I can remember hearing a police siren every five minutes, day and night,” R…
The model looks at the relationships between the crimes that are occurring and the features in the environment, like stores, parks or schools, taking people out of the equation, and then officials come up with strategies to intervene.
Sarkos plans to speak about how RTM was implemented in the resort and what feedback it has received from the community, he said.
He added that he is fully-funded through conference sponsors to attend, and he’s going on his own time.
The crime-analysis tool was developed by Joel Caplan, director of the university’s Center on Public Safety, and his colleague Leslie Kennedy in 2009, who will also be speaking at the conference.
Kennedy will be giving the opening keynote speech, while Caplan is moderating a panel called “Policy and Governance Applied to Risk Management” and giving closing remarks.
The panel will focus on ways the technology is being used at city and other government levels, he said, and his closing remarks will focus on RTM’s possible future applications.
“These are the types of conferences that propel research and practice forward,” Caplan said. “We both agree that we have a lot to learn from the people at the conference and hopefully those ideas with spread and make others the same.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.