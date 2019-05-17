ATLANTIC CITY — A 17-year-old city boy was charged Thursday night after he walked into the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and police found him with dozens of bags of heroin, cocaine and marijuana.
The teenager, who was not named, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, and two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS.
At 9:58 p.m., police responded to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, after they received a report of the teen who had walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound in his leg, according to a news release from the Atlantic City Police Department.
Police found 79 bags of heroin, 36 bags of cocaine, three grams of marijuana and one spent shell casing on him, according to the release, and he was arrested after he was treated.
The gunshot was an accidental, self-inflicted injury, police said.
The teenager was released to his parent with a future court date.
