MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City woman was indicted for the drug-induced death of a 30-year-old man found dead in his car in June, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner announced Friday.
An Atlantic County grand jury returned an indictment against Rajeri J. Curry, 29, of the 1600 block of Drexel Place, and is charged with drug-induced death, possession and distribution of heroin, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and possession of heroin with the intent to distribute in a school zone and public property, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
Kaytisha Waddell, 27, also of the 1600 block of Drexel Place, who is also named in the indictment, is charged with possession of heroin, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and possession of heroin with the intent to distribute in a school zone and on public property, according to the release.
Atlantic City Police executed a search warrant on Currey and Waddell’s home in the Stanley Holmes Villiage on Jan. 17 and recovered approximately 300 bags of heroin, according to the release. The women were both charged on a summons for possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public place and within 1,000 feet of the New York Avenue School, and then released, pending prosecution.
Then, on June 1, Jeffrey Giannini, 30, was found unresponsive in his car, which was parked at the McDonald’s on N. Arkansas Ave., where he has suffered a fatal overdose, according to the release.
Approximately two hours earlier, surveillance cameras in the area captured Curry selling controlled dangerous substances to Giannini, according to the release. Several bags of heroin where next to him that were tested positive for heroin and fentanyl in the New Jersey State Police laboratory.
Curry was taken into custody on June 11 and was detained following a detention hearing, while Wadell was not taken into custody and released on her own recognizance.
