MAYS LANDING — An Absecon doctor who once treated celebrities such as Billy Idol, David Lee Roth, Paula Abdul and the Jonas Brothers said at his court sentencing Thursday that he was “ashamed and sorry” and blamed writing hundreds of OxyContin prescriptions on his own addiction.
During Dr. Alan Faustino’s emotional 15-minute statement, Faustino spoke about the disappointment of letting down his parents, who taught him to work hard, and about becoming addicted to pain medication after being diagnosed with diabetes and Crohn’s disease. It’s an easy trap to fall into for doctors with unfettered access to medication, he said.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Janet Gravitz said Faustino helped poison residents by writing an estimated 690 prescriptions for OxyContin, putting 81,000 pills on the streets of Atlantic City.
Faustino, 50, was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs, visibly shaken, by Atlantic County sheriff’s officers. He was sentenced to four years in state prison by Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury for second-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.
Prosecutors alleged Faustino led an opioid drug ring out of his Atlantic City practice, located on Pacific Avenue.
He sold prescriptions for OxyContin, Roxicodone and Alprazolam to patients he had never met or treated, investigators said. Six co-defendants in the trafficking scheme would fill the prescriptions, then sell the pills on the streets of the resort, use them, or give them back to Faustino.
Gravitz called Faustino “a dealer with a medical license” and said that between Jan. 1, 2015 and April 8, 2015, Faustino wrote an estimated 690 prescriptions for OxyContin.
“That translated to an estimated 81,000 pills that he flooded Atlantic County with,” she said. “A county already facing the opioid crisis like the entire country is.”
Faustino’s lawyer, Mark Roddy, argued that Faustino was “his own victim,” and argued for house arrest, but DeLury denied the motion.
Although he pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to the second-degree charge, which carries a 10-year maximum sentence, DeLury said he considered factors including Faustino’s health issues and the anticipated revocation of his medical license before imposing the lower sentence.
Four of the six co-defendants appeared in court for sentencing after Faustino.
Jeffrey Millman, 58, of Atlantic City, received a five-year suspended sentence for his role in the ring.
Stephen Sklar, 71, of Atlantic City, and Kara Minchin, 30, of Galloway Township, both received three-year suspended sentences.
DeLury ruled that Ashley Channell, 29, of Galloway Township, can make an application for pretrial intervention, but if the application fails, her new sentencing date is 9 a.m. Sept. 27.
Jason Cylc, 42, of Brigantine, who also pleaded guilty in the scheme, is scheduled to appear in court for a status conference July 10.
