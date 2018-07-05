MAYS LANDING — A suspended Atlantic County doctor known for treating celebrities is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday for running a drug ring that put thousands of opioids on the streets of Atlantic City.
Dr. Alan Faustino, 50, of Absecon, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to second-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, OxyContin, and admitted to his role in the ring, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.
He is scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Bernard DeLury in Atlantic County Superior Court and faces up to 10 years in state prison. The phone number to his Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, practice has been disconnected.
Faustino was arrested in April 2015 and charged with selling prescriptions for OxyContin, Roxicodone and Alprazolam to patients he had never met or treated, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. Co-defendants in the trafficking scheme would fill the prescriptions, sell the pills on the streets of Atlantic City and recruit alleged patients to participate, according to the statement.
Five co-defendants, who have pleaded guilty in the drug ring, are also scheduled to be sentenced Thursday before DeLury, including Ashley Channell, 29, and Kara Minchin, 30, both of Galloway Township, Stephen Sklar, 71, and Jeffrey Millman, 58, both of Atlantic City, and Claudio Valentin, 36, of Egg Harbor Township.
Faustino, who told The Press in 2010 that artists visiting Atlantic City would seek him out to assist with medical issues, including Billy Idol, David Lee Roth, Puddle of Mudd, Paula Abdul, the Jonas Brothers and Sevendust, was released from Atlantic County jail on $100,000 cash bail after his arrest, and his medical license was suspended.
Jason Cylc, 42, of Brigantine, who also pleaded guilty in the scheme, is scheduled to appear in court doe a status conference on July 10.
