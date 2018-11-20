Authorities are asking for the public’s help to solve the murders of four women whose bodies were found in a drainage ditch in West Atlantic City 12 years ago.
“Somebody knows something about this case. Somebody has to know something,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement Tuesday, the anniversary of the day the bodies of Kim Raffo, Molly Jean Dilts, Barbara Breidor and Tracy Roberts were found face down in muck, their heads all pointing east toward Atlantic City.
The killings made national headlines and have been featured in TV crime documentaries, including A&E’s “The Killing Season.”
“At the end of the day, Kim Raffo, Molly Dilts, Barbara Breidor and Tracy Roberts were someone’s mother, daughter, sister and wife,” Tyner said. “And I shudder to characterize them as four prostitutes whose bodies were found because it’s not about that. Instead, I say these were four women who were found dead in West Atlantic City on Nov. 20, 2006. They will not be forgotten.”
Raffo, 35, was strangled. Roberts, 23, was asphyxiated. The bodies of Dilts, 20, and Breidor, 42, were too decomposed to determine a cause of death.
The investigation into the murders by the Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the Atlantic City Police Department, the FBI and State Police is ongoing, according to the release.
“As an original supervisory member of the investigative team assigned to this case, I can confirm that these victims are not forgotten,” said Egg Harbor Township police Chief Raymond Davis. “All member agencies involved in this investigation — local, county, state and federal — remain diligent in our pursuit of the person or persons responsible. We urge anyone with information to contact law enforcement.”
The four bodies were found in the drainage ditch behind the Golden Key Motel in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. The motel has since been demolished.
Two women walking on a path that ran parallel to the ditch discovered Raffo’s body, according to the release. Officers found the other three bodies after arriving at the scene.
Terry Oleson, a handyman from Salem County, was linked to the case years ago — authorities searched his property and tested his DNA — but investigators never declared him a suspect or even a person of interest in the killings. He had been staying at a motel near where the bodies were discovered.
“These horrific crimes have not been forgotten by all of the law-enforcement agencies in Atlantic County, and the Atlantic City Police Department is committed to continuously working with our law-enforcement partners to bring the perpetrator(s) of these crimes to justice and help bring some much needed closure to the families,” Atlantic City Deputy Police Chief James Sarkos said.
Anyone with information can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips.html to submit an anonymous tip. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at crime stoppersatlantic.com.
