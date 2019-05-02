BRIDGETON — A city man was found guilty of murder Wednesday in the 2017 fatal shooting of Celeste Cannon.
Donald Scurry, was also found guilty of possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a firearm, hindering his own apprehension and possession of a firearm by a convicted person, according to a news release from Cumberland County prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
The jury also found Charles Clark, of Millville, guilty of unlawful possession of a handgun, hindering the apprehension of another, tampering with evidence and obstruction in connection to the murder.
Scurry faces a 30 years to life prison sentence, and must service 30 years or 85 percent, whichever is greater, according to the release. Clark faces up to 10 years.
On September 20, 2017, Millville police and investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office responded to a homicide in the 100 block of West Main Street, according to the release. Cannon, 24, was found dead from a gunshot wound to her head.
Surveillance video and cell phone records places Scurry in the area at the time to the murder and officials determined that he shot Cannon. In addition, the gun was found under the Maurice River Bridge in Commercial Township a week later.
Investigators found out that Clark and his girlfriend dropped Scurry off at the home on the night of the murder and picked him up later on, according to the release. They also learned that Clark threw an object over the bridge the night of the murder and determined that it was the handgun used to kill Cannon.
