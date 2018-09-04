BRIDGTON — A superior court judge will decided Wednesday if two of the men charged in the murder of 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo will remain in jail until trial.
Michael L. Elliott, 25, of North Laurel Street in Bridgeton and Charles Gamble, 18, of Salem County, are both slated for detention hearings at 10 a.m. before Judge Cristen D’Arrigo at the Cumberland County Courthouse.
Elliot and Gamble, as well as Leroy Frazier III, 20, of Irving Avenue and Zahmere McKoy, 19, of Atlantic Street, are all charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the July 17 fatal shooting, when a stray bullet pierced the wall of the bedroom where Trejo slept.
Frazier, Gamble and McKoy fired a handgun at a group of people, but missed them and instead hit Jennifer, according to their arrest complaints. Although the complaint names two of the intended targets, The Press of Atlantic City has withheld their names, as no charges have been brought against them.
Elliot “did knowingly and purposely commit the offense of murder, specifically by engaging in criminal activity by firing a weapon, more specifically a handgun, and causing the death of the victim,” according to his arrest complaint.
Elliot and Gamble appeared before Judge Robert G. Malestein Thursday, but their attorneys, Teresa Ganim and Brian O’Malley, respectively, requested adjournments to go over 10 to 12 discs’ worth of evidence provided by the Prosecutor’s Office.
Elliot, Gamble, Frazier and McKoy are currently being held in Cumberland County jail.
McKoy is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing at 9 a.m. on Thursday before D’Arrigo, and Frazier's next appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 4 before Judge Michael J. Silvanio.
