BRIDGETON — A city woman was charged with murder Saturday morning after police found a child’s remains at her home hours after she reported her 23-month-old son missing.
At 6:36 p.m. Friday, Nakira M. Griner, 24, told police her son, Daniel Griner Jr., had been abducted, according to a release from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Child Abduction Response Team, city police, the Prosecutor’s Office, State Police and New Jersey State Park Police bloodhounds searched for the boy.
About 3 a.m. Saturday, a child’s remains were found in the yard of Griner’s home in the first block of Woodland Drive.
Griner has also been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, desecration of human remains and tampering with evidence. She is in the Cumberland County jail pending a detention hearing.
The investigation is ongoing, but no additional arrests are expected, according to the Prosecutor's Office.
