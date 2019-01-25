VENTNOR — A Burlington County man was arrested Thursday night and charged in a New Year’s Eve party shooting that left one man wounded.
Tamon R. Sykes, 23, of Willingboro, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to a news release from city police.
Police responded to the beach block of Vassar Square Avenue, near the border of Atlantic City, at 3:17 a.m. Jan. 1 for a report of shots fired, according to previous reports.
A 26-year-old man from Hillside, Union County, was attending a party at the residence when an argument ensued and shots were fired. It is unclear whether the man was involved in the argument.
The victim has not been identified, but is currently hospitalized and recovering in stable condition, according to the release.
Sykes is currently housed in Atlantic County jail and no detention hearing date has been scheduled yet.
The Ventnor and Burlington police departments, as well as the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, investigated.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.