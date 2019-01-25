ATLANTIC CITY — A Camden County man driving a stolen car was arrested Friday after leading officers in a car chase to Galloway Township.
Michael Carty, 35, of Atco, was charged with eluding, stolen property and multiple traffic summons, according to a news release from city police.
At 3:09 a.m., Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan spotted a car parked near New York and Pacific avenues without license plates. Logan attempted to stop the vehicle after he saw Carty leave a convenience store and drive off.
Carty ignored Logan's sirens, police said. Officers followed him on to Route 30, where he crashed into a median. Officers attempted to have him surrender after the crash, but Carty did not until making it Galloway Township.
The car was heavily damaged after the crash and was reported stolen from Vorhees Township earlier that evening, police said.
Carty was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice jail.
The Absecon and Galloway Township police departments assisted in the arrest.
