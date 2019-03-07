CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A 60-year-old woman died in Wildwood police custody in January, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Margarita Candelaria-Betancourt died Jan. 24. The cause and manner of her death are pending, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Stephen Barry, the lawyer for Candelaria-Betancourt's estate, said he is investigating the circumstances behind her death but could not provide further information.
Candelaria-Betancourt's son Axel Hernandez-Candelaria, 35, said his mother was driving from his home in the city when she was pulled over.
He said she is diabetic and suffers from asthma and high blood pressure.
"I just want to know what happened to her," he said, adding investigators aren't telling him anything.
At 8:41 p.m. Jan. 19, Officers Tristan Johns and Christopher Galloway arrested Candelaria-Betancourt, charging her with possession of drug paraphernalia near Cresse and New Jersey avenues, and transported her to the Police Department, according to the release.
Wildwood police deferred comment to the Prosecutor’s Office.
While she was being processed, she requested medical assistance, and the city Fire Department responded to treat her, officials said, but she lost consciousness.
Fire personnel took Candelaria-Betancourt to Cape Regional Medical Center. She was transferred to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where she died Jan. 24, the Prosecutor's Office said.
The Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office listed the cause and manner of her death as pending.
The Prosecutor's Professional Standards Unit is investigating.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
