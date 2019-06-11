ATLANTIC CITY — For the second time in two days, a car has flipped in the Atlantic City-Brigantine Connector.
The right lane in the tunnel closed Tuesday morning after a SUV flipped. Both the Atlantic City Fire Department and State Police currently on scene.
On Monday, three people were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening after a Jeep Cherokee overturned in the tunnel.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
