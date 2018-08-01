BRIDGETON — A Salem County civil rights group is calling for Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae and her office to remove themselves from investigations into fatal shootings by officers from the Vineland Police Department, citing implicit bias.
Webb-McRae confirmed Wednesday she had received the letter but declined to comment further.
The National Awareness Alliance sent the letter Monday to Webb-McRae formally requesting she recuse the Prosecutor’s Office within the next seven days and that the investigations should be “moved outside agency (suchlike the New Jersey State Attorney General Office),” according to the letter obtained by The Press of Atlantic City.
Rashaun Washington, 37, of Camden, was shot three times by Sgt. Brian Armstrong on July 14 in front of a home on the 400 block of West Wood Street near North West Boulevard in Vineland. Armstrong remains on paid administrative leave as the investigation into Washington’s death continues.
The Attorney General’s Office said they had not received the letter and declined to comment, but did say the Prosecutor’s Office has completed the comprehensive conflicts inquiry and reported to the Division of Criminal Justice.
County prosecutor's offices act as investigative arms of the state attorney general. Within three days of a police use-of-force investigation, a prosecutor must determine whether there is a conflict of interest that “might undermine public confidence in the impartiality and independence of the investigation,” according to the attorney general’s directive on use-of-force investigations.
In the National Awareness Alliance letter, Walter L. Hudson Sr., founder and chairman of the group, cites Webb-McRae’s “working and personal relationship” with Braheme Days, a former Bridgeton Police Department officer who shot and killed Jerame Reid, 36, during a Dec. 30, 2014, traffic stop at Henry Street and South Avenue in Bridgeton.
The U.S. attorney said no charges would be brought against Days because “he feared that Mr. Reid either had a firearm or was attempting to grab one from him,” in a statement issued in August 2016.
“I think the motion is already set in place for these officers to be exonerated, and that’s why we’re calling for a fair and impartial investigation,” Hudson said, adding he had not received a reply to the letter. “We have to stand our ground and make the call and ask her to be removed.”
