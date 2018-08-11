BRIDGETON — The search continued into a second day Saturday for David D. Riley, an inmate who escaped during transport from the Mercer County jail to Cumberland County Superior Court.

The 34-year-old Bridgeton man is considered armed and dangerous, State Police said, adding he had a knife when he fled the custody of Cumberland County corrections officers Friday.

About 10:30 a.m., Riley ran without handcuffs, wearing a white T-shirt and boxer shorts, near Cornwell Drive and Old Deerfield Pike in Upper Deerfield Township, police said.

Riley was sentenced to six years in July 2010 after being charged with kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, ac-cording to court records.

It is unclear when he was released or what charges he now faces.

Riley is a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, with short brown hair, a short beard and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101.

— Molly Bilinski

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

