BRIDGETON — The search continued into a second day Saturday for David D. Riley, an inmate who escaped during transport from the Mercer County jail to Cumberland County Superior Court.
The 34-year-old Bridgeton man is considered armed and dangerous, State Police said, adding he had a knife when he fled the custody of Cumberland County corrections officers Friday.
About 10:30 a.m., Riley ran without handcuffs, wearing a white T-shirt and boxer shorts, near Cornwell Drive and Old Deerfield Pike in Upper Deerfield Township, police said.
BRIDGETON — An inmate being transported Friday from Mercer County jail to Cumberland County …
Riley was sentenced to six years in July 2010 after being charged with kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, ac-cording to court records.
It is unclear when he was released or what charges he now faces.
Riley is a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, with short brown hair, a short beard and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101.
— Molly Bilinski
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.