MAYS LANDING — An employee of the state Department of Children and Families was arrested Monday after investigators found him in possession of more than 1,000 images of child porn.
Kayan Frazier, 26, of Somers Point, was charged with second-degree distribution and possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Charges could be increased to first-degree pending further investigation.
Frazier, who has been working with the state agency since 2017, was making $51,027 per year as of December, state pension data show.
A spokesman for DCF did not immediately return a request for comment.
Frazier is in the Atlantic County jail and is scheduled for a motion at 9 a.m. Wednesday before Judge Benjamin Podolnick.
The Prosecutor’s High Technology Criminal Investigations Unit, FBI Child Exploitation Task Force and Somers Point police investigated.
