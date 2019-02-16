HARRINGTON, Del. — A 24-year-old Absecon man was shot and killed in an apartment Thursday, Delaware State Police said.
About 11:40 p.m., city police found Donte Demunguia suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso at the bottom of a staircase in the 8700 block of Park Brown Road, according to a news release.
He was taken to Milford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Further investigation revealed a second victim, a 24-year-old resident of the apartment, was home at the time with an acquaintance, later identified as 25-year-old Devon Emfinger, of Aberdeen, Maryland. While the resident and Emfinger were on the second floor, they heard someone enter the front door. The female resident went downstairs when she was confronted by her ex-boyfriend, Demunguia, police said. Demunguia proceeded up the stairs when he was shot. The female resident was not injured.
Emfinger turned himself in Friday and was charged with reckless endangering and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The State Police Homicide Unit is investigating.
In October, Demunguia was arrested by Harrington police near the apartment complex and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody only after a police officer deployed his Taser.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can call Sgt. Stephen Yeich at 302-739-2459, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or visit delaware.crime stoppersweb.com.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
