VINELAND — City officials are warning residents about the consequences of illegal dumping after a delivery business was fined $2,500 for leaving its trash on West Chestnut Avenue.
During a May 22 hearing in Municipal Court, Lynell Collins of Infinity Loads “took responsibility for dumping the trash from deliveries he had made in the area,” according to a news release from the city. He also has to pay court fees.
In late April, a load of cardboard and other packing material was found on West Chestnut Avenue, according to the release, and officials determined several of the items had been delivered to a home in Pleasantville.
"The residents at the Pleasantville location were sent a summons and fully cooperated with the investigation,” Vineland Code Enforcement Officer Jeffrey Bordley said. “As a result, two companies were subsequently issued summonses for dumping violations, FSA Logistics of Swedesboro and Innovel Solutions of Logan Township."
Complaints against Innovel Solutions and the Pleasantville homeowner were dismissed, according to the release.
Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci said vigorous enforcement is important to stop illegal dumping.
"Individuals who illegally dump waste do so because they believe it is worth the risk, meaning they perceive that they will not get caught, or, if they are caught, will not face severe repercussions,” he said. “I know we can't catch everyone. However, identifying and successfully prosecuting as many violators as possible does send a message that someone is watching, and such practices can be very costly."
Residents can report illegal dump sites, Bordley said. And, if a resident sees anyone illegally dumping trash, they can record the make, model and license plate of the vehicle and the description of the person and contact police and the city Clean Communities Program.
However, they should never confront an individual, he said.
Penalties for illegal dumping include fines ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 in addition to cleanup costs.
