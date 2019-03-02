BRIDGETON — An Egg Harbor Township man accused of stabbing a Vineland man 32 times before robbing him was indicted Wednesday on attempted murder charges.
Keison N. Burr, 21, of the 100 block of Greystone Road, was also indicted on charges of robbery, conspiracy, weapons and theft, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
On Dec. 26, Vineland police responded to the 300 block of West Birch Street for a report of a robbery, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
There, they found the victim, who had been stabbed with a kitchen knife before being robbed of $300 and a red Toyota Camry.
A family member who had loaned the man the car tracked it to Atlantic City and then Pleasantville. Vineland and Pleasantville police found the car, which was driven by Burr and Laneil S. Archer.
Burr and Archer attempted to run from a Pleasantville police traffic stop but were arrested.
Inside the car, police found bloody sneakers and the victim's ID.
Burr was taken to the Vineland Police Department, where he confessed to the robbery, stealing the car and the attempted murder, adding he held the man down while Archer stabbed him.
It was unclear Saturday whether Archer had also been indicted.
