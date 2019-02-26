MAYS LANDING — A teacher’s aide and diving coach at Egg Harbor Township High School charged with using Snapchat to share images of child pornography was released from jail Monday.
Mark Balesteri Jr., 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was released with conditions after a detention hearing in Atlantic County Superior Court, according to court records.
Balesteri was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with distribution of child abuse and sexual exploitation images, possession of child abuse and sexual exploitation images with intent to distribute and possession of child abuse and sexual exploitation images.
Balesteri's attorney, Steve Scheffler, has not yet returned a request for comment.
“Sadly, the transmission of child pornography is a pervasive problem throughout our community that does not always receive enough attention,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a press release announcing the arrest. “Child predators lurk behind their computer screens and exploit defenseless children with the stroke of a keyboard. These predators occupy many positions of trust, from teachers and coaches to many other professions.”
Balesteri is not the only school employee in Atlantic County facing child porn charges. Pleasantville High School Principal Edward James Bonek was arrested and charged in August with possession of child pornography authorities say he downloaded and shared online. Bonek, 49, of Absecon, was indicted in October and has since pleaded not guilty.
Balesteri is scheduled to appear for a pre-indictment conference at 1:30 p.m. April 18.
Staff Writer Colt Shaw contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.