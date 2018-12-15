EGG HARBOR CITY — Neighbor Terri Cantz watched as a handful of cars and federal agents surrounded a small, brick house at Philadelphia Avenue and Claudius Street on Friday morning.
“All I know is when I left at 9:30 a.m., they were there,” said Cantz, who lives down the street. “When I came back 30 minutes later, they were gone.”
Police acknowledged FBI activity Friday in the 500 block of Philadelphia Avenue but did not provide further information.
FBI Special Agent Jessica Weisman said Saturday morning, “We were in the vicinity of Egg Harbor City yesterday,” before declining further comment.
The U.S. Attorney's Office has not returned a request for comment. Mayor Lisa Jiampetti has not returned a request for comment.
A knock on the door of the home in question Saturday produced no response other than a barking dog.
The window unit air conditioner was wrapped with a strand of tinsel, a paper Santa with three reindeer was taped to the front window and a walker stood near the door.
“There are people in and out of there at all hours,” Cantz said, but added she didn’t want to accuse anyone of anything. “The ambulance is there a lot, too.”
