VINELAND — Jamal Johnson is on a 150-mile march from the memorial for a Camden Man who was fatally shot by police last month to Washington, D.C., to call attention to police brutality and try to enact changes in policing.
The 61-year-old disabled U.S. Marine veteran and Philadelphia native, who began his march Saturday, will spend 24 days walking to deliver a set of demands for changes in policing to the Congressional Black Caucus as part of the Stop Killing Us initiative.
On July 14, police were called to Wood Street and North West Boulevard for a report of a man “acting suspiciously” on a front porch. The standoff lasted 28 minutes, during which time police said Rashaun Washington, 37, was carrying garden shears wrapped in a T-shirt and threatening he had an explosive.
Washington was fatally shot by Sgt. Brian Armstrong, 30, who has been placed on administrative leave while the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office investigates the incident, per attorney general guidelines. Armstrong’s salary is listed as $102,824, according to public records.
Johnson’s demands include changes to the no-knock policy when executing search warrants, stop and frisk without probable cause and racial profiling. He also aims to reduce gun violence in communities.
“Hopefully it will help to alleviate the killings that are going on out here with law enforcement and the general public,” he said.
Follow Johnson's progress here.
