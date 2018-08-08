080518_nws_march 4
Buy Now

Jamal Johnson, 61, of Philadelphia, a member of the Stop Killing Us initiative, is walking from Vineland to Washington, D.C., to deliver a set of demands for changes in policing to the Congressional Black Caucus.

 Charles J. Olson / For The Press

VINELAND — Jamal Johnson is on a 150-mile march from the memorial for a Camden Man who was fatally shot by police last month to Washington, D.C., to call attention to police brutality and try to enact changes in policing.

The 61-year-old disabled U.S. Marine veteran and Philadelphia native, who began his march Saturday, will spend 24 days walking to deliver a set of demands for changes in policing to the Congressional Black Caucus as part of the Stop Killing Us initiative.

Download PDF Stop Killing Us Demands

On July 14, police were called to Wood Street and North West Boulevard for a report of a man “acting suspiciously” on a front porch. The standoff lasted 28 minutes, during which time police said Rashaun Washington, 37, was carrying garden shears wrapped in a T-shirt and threatening he had an explosive.

Washington was fatally shot by Sgt. Brian Armstrong, 30, who has been placed on administrative leave while the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office investigates the incident, per attorney general guidelines. Armstrong’s salary is listed as $102,824, according to public records.

Johnson’s demands include changes to the no-knock policy when executing search warrants, stop and frisk without probable cause and racial profiling. He also aims to reduce gun violence in communities.

“Hopefully it will help to alleviate the killings that are going on out here with law enforcement and the general public,” he said.

Follow Johnson's progress here.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7241
 
 
Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.