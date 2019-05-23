TRENTON — A former Galloway Township police officer must forfeit a portion of his pension after he pleaded guilty to a 2015 domestic assault that left a woman needing surgery to fix the broken bones in her face.
Raymond Glick, a 24-year police veteran, had his pension reduced by five years, according to minutes from the November Police and Firemen’s Retirement System Board meeting. The penalty stems from the the March 4, 2015, aggravated assault.
He currently receives a $2,983.66 per month pension, according to public salary records.
Glick was arrested March 21 at the township police station on Jimmie Leeds Road, according to previous reports. The incident, during which he attacked, punched and slapped his girlfriend in the township home they shared, occurred while he was off duty.
He resigned from the department several days later and was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 100 more under electronic monitoring that December.
The victim was in Glick’s home office - where he ran a tax preparation service, Income Tax Service LLC – when she accidentally shredded some documents, the woman said during the sentencing. As she tried to apologize, Glick attacked.
The woman went to the hospital over two weeks later and x-rays revealed she had three broken bones and damaged nerves and would need surgery. Police were notified.
In addition, Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. sentenced Glick to four years of probation, as well as surrendering all guns and any his job in public service.
