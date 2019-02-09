Atlantic City Police Department
Three men and a woman were arrested Friday morning after police found 22 grams of cocaine, 8 grams of marijuana and heroin during a car stop in Absecon.

At 11:47 a.m., Atlantic City police Detective Fariyd Holmes saw a car that was wanted in an ongoing investigation leaving the city on Route 30, according to a news release from city police.

Holmes was driving an unmarked car, and other offices responded to stop the vehicle in Absecon, police said.

The four people in the car were arrested after police found the cocaine and marijuana.

Rashad Bey, one of the passengers, also had heroin and additional cocaine, police said.

Bey, 20, of Pleasantville, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance as well as possession with intent to distribute.

Juwan Miller, 23, of Pleasantville, Deante Ramseur, 21, of Absecon, and Nadiyah Thomas, 27, of Atlantic City, were each charged with two counts of drug possession and possession with intent to distribute.

All four were released on summonses.

