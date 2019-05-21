GALLOWAY — A township man was charged Monday morning after police found him in possession of over 500 bags of heroin.
Jeffrey C. Martin, 28, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS and possession with intent to distribute.
At about 10:34 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen who reported that she saw a drug deal near South New York and Moss Mill roads, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Officers located the car that was described in the tip, and after a search found over 500 bags of individually-sealed bags of heroin, according to the post.
Martin was released on a court summons.
