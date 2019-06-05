PHILADELPHIA — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for the city man charged with killing his younger brother last week at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City.

John Villante, 38, who was arrested Thursday in Philadelphia, is scheduled to appear June 12, according to the city’s District Attorney’s Office. It is the first step in his extradition to New Jersey.

Villante is currently housed in Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility.

At about 3:10 p.m. May 28, casino security responded to the 11th floor of the casino for a medical emergency, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Joseph Villante, 32, of Philadelphia, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

His cause of death has been ruled as multiple injuries, including blunt force to the head, according to an autopsy completed by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, and the manner of death as homicide.

The Philadelphia police Homicide Fugitive Squad and the Philadelphia Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.

