LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — Human remains were found Monday on Banks Road near Lummistown Road, State Police said.
“I can confirm at this time human remains were located,” public information officer Lt. Ted Schafer said Tuesday.
Troopers from the Port Norris Barracks responded to the scene at 8:17 a.m. Monday, he said.
The case is still under investigation, he said, and declined to comment further.
