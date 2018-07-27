ABSECON — Police charged a man with several drug-related offenses Thursday, including possession with intent to distribute, according to a statement.
At 1:18 a.m., patrol units went to the Luxury Inn following a report of a disturbance. One of the involved parties was reported to have a handgun.
Gary J. Oatman, 39, of Pleasantville, was found to have what patrol officers believed was crack cocaine in his possession, police said.
Police said controlled dangerous substances and drug paraphernalia were in plain sight in the motel room, and a K-9 unit from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department alerted patrol units to Oatman’s vehicle, which was impounded for further investigation.
Oatman was charged with four counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, possession of prescription legend drugs, certain persons prohibited from possession a weapon (a crossbow), and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. He was released on a summons.
Jimmy McCray, 35, of Somers Point, was taken into custody and sent to the Atlantic County jail for unrelated warrants.
