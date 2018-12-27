Man charged with punching bus driver and police officer

Mikal Scott, 27, of Mays Landing, is charged with punching an NJ Transit bus driver before punching a Hamilton police officer and then fleeing on foot.

 By COLT SHAW Staff Writer

HAMILTON — A Mays Landing man punched a NJ Transit bus driver and a police officer Christmas Day, police say.

Mikal Scott, 27, boarded a bus just after 7 p.m. on Black Horse Pike near Leipzig Avenue. Police say he hit the driver in the mouth and took off. Located nearby, Scott punched the arresting officer twice in the head. Police say he continued resisting arrest and fled.

He was found at his home and taken into custody.

Scott is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and resisting arrest. He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, and awaits a bail hearing.

