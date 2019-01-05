ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday night at the Sunset Inn, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
At 8:44 p.m., police received a 911 call about a man shot at the inn, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
The identity of the man has not been released.
After police arrived at the inn at 1600 Absecon Blvd., the man was transported to the Trauma Center at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.
The Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit and city police are investigating.
ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man was found shot to death inside a car in the city Tuesday.
Vinod Vellore, a night manager at the inn, said the business closed for a few hours while police investigated but reopened Saturday morning.
“I was in the office," he said. "I didn’t hear anything because the room is pretty far from where I am. But then I saw a cop car pulling in and I ran out."
"I was scared to death,” he added.
The shooting wasn't random, he said.
“He came straight to the room, he shot and then he flew," he said, adding that it seemed planned from video footage.
It was the second fatal shooting in the city so far this year.
On Tuesday, Lamir King, 21, of Pleasantville, was found shot to death inside a car at Lincoln and Ohio avenues.
